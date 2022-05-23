Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Target Price to $28.00

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SBGI. StockNews.com raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $25.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 36.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,229,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,510,000 after acquiring an additional 74,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after buying an additional 38,631 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,506,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,405,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,240,000 after buying an additional 260,479 shares in the last quarter.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

