Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a £115 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been assigned a £115 ($141.77) price target by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a £105 ($129.44) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($135.60) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($117.11) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($85.68) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £104.75 ($129.12).

Shares of LON AZN opened at £104.94 ($129.36) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of £102.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9,206.94. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,870 ($97.02) and a fifty-two week high of £110 ($135.60). The company has a market capitalization of £162.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.86.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

