Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €37.00 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €37.00 ($38.54) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.52% from the company’s current price.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($33.33) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.02) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.04) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.92) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($22.92) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of SDF opened at €28.79 ($29.99) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.87. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €9.51 ($9.90) and a twelve month high of €36.45 ($37.97).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

