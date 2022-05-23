Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €11.00 ($11.46) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($8.54) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.33) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €8.60 ($8.96) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.10) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.15) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €7.24 ($7.54) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.03. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €5.01 ($5.22) and a twelve month high of €9.51 ($9.91).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

