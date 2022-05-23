Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DBOEY shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($182.29) to €180.00 ($187.50) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($156.25) to €156.00 ($162.50) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($187.50) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deutsche Börse from €164.00 ($170.83) to €172.00 ($179.17) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of DBOEY stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.2282 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.05%.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

