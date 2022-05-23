Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €22.00 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) has been given a €22.00 ($22.92) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €24.20 ($25.21) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($18.23) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($22.92) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.50 ($18.23) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of DEQ traded down €0.38 ($0.40) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €15.63 ($16.28). 98,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The firm has a market cap of $965.68 million and a P/E ratio of 15.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.98. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52-week low of €13.26 ($13.81) and a 52-week high of €21.68 ($22.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

