Deutsche Telekom (DTE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Deutsche Telekom (FRA: DTE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/19/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €27.00 ($28.72) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/19/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.50 ($23.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/17/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.00 ($22.34) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/16/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.00 ($27.66) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/16/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.50 ($28.19) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/13/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €23.00 ($24.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/13/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.50 ($23.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/13/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €27.00 ($28.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/13/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.30 ($22.66) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/13/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €24.60 ($26.17) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/12/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €27.00 ($28.72) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/4/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €27.00 ($28.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/29/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.50 ($28.19) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/27/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.50 ($28.19) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/27/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €27.00 ($28.72) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/27/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €25.20 ($26.81) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/26/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.30 ($22.66) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/21/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.50 ($28.19) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/12/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.50 ($23.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/6/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.50 ($28.19) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/1/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €23.00 ($24.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/25/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €27.00 ($28.72) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/24/2022 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.30 ($22.66) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Deutsche Telekom stock traded up €0.24 ($0.26) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €18.32 ($19.49). 11,955,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($13.53) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($19.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.70.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

