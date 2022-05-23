Dexus (ASX:DXS) Insider Mark Ford Buys 7,339 Shares

Dexus (ASX:DXS – Get Rating) insider Mark Ford acquired 7,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$10.74 ($7.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$78,842.88 ($55,134.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

