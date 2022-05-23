Diana Brainard Sells 29,135 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) CEO Diana Brainard sold 29,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $126,154.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.00. 452,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,511. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $261.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.87. AlloVir, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $26.41.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AlloVir in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AlloVir during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.