Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,450

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($32.05) to GBX 2,450 ($30.20) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPLM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diploma to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,600 ($32.05) to GBX 2,450 ($30.20) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($40.56) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Diploma from GBX 3,200 ($39.45) to GBX 3,360 ($41.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,010 ($37.11).

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 2,448 ($30.18) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of £3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,659.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,877.56. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 2,334 ($28.77) and a one year high of GBX 3,504 ($43.20).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

