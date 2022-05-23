Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on DHC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust (Get Rating)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.