Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Docebo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Docebo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $35.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -78.56 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56. Docebo has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $92.75.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. Docebo’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Docebo by 44.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Docebo by 13.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Docebo by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Docebo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.