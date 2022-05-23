Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of DLB stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.34. The stock had a trading volume of 997,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,679. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.05. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $104.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 175.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Ararat Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 83.2% in the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 218,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 99,390 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

