Dollar General Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Dollar General in a report released on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will earn $2.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.62.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General to $230.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.

NYSE DG opened at $187.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.88 and its 200-day moving average is $222.02. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

