Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.80 EPS.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.18. The company had a trading volume of 62,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.08. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.