Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.25 EPS.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.18. 62,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,621. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.08.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 81,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 22,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.