Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT Lowered to $70.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Cowen from $85.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 132.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $30.09. 873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,647. Domo has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $992.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Domo will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,988,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,873,643.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410 in the last 90 days. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Domo by 1,609.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 63,374 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Domo by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after purchasing an additional 186,844 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 31.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 33,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.