DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “top pick” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $67.81. 4,275,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,508. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.62.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 390,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred Lin acquired 183,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,926,233.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,322 shares of company stock worth $45,966,601 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth $4,120,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $1,638,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in DoorDash by 38.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $2,591,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth $4,230,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

