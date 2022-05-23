Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sharma expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RDY. StockNews.com began coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $55.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $75.50. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 187,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $1,250,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

