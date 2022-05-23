DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DSDVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,736.00 to 1,570.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DSV A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,082.26.

OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $80.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. DSV A/S has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $133.78.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

