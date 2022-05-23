DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DTM opened at $55.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.58. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $59.36.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

DTM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of DT Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DT Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

