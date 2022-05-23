DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Lowered to $137.00 at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.91.

Shares of DTE traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,326. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.69.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,850 shares of company stock worth $479,171 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

