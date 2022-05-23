DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.64.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $128.72 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $107.38 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,850 shares of company stock valued at $479,171. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $48,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.