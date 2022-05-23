Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE DUK opened at $109.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.96 and a 200-day moving average of $105.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,679. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 45.9% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

