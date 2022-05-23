Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Cut to $119.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.42.

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.33. 34,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,747. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.22. The company has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,137 shares of company stock worth $3,376,679 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

