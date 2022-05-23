Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.13-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.
Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -92.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dun & Bradstreet (Get Rating)
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dun & Bradstreet (DNB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.