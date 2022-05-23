Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.13-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -92.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

