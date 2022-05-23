DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

DRRX opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.60. DURECT has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.85.

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 270.27% and a negative return on equity of 60.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith J. Robertson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 291,911 shares of company stock valued at $154,636 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in DURECT in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT in the first quarter worth $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in DURECT by 35.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

