Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €31.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €31.50 ($32.81) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DUE. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €55.00 ($57.29) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($46.88) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($48.96) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($41.67) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($42.71) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

ETR:DUE opened at €24.80 ($25.83) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €23.26 ($24.23) and a 1 year high of €44.08 ($45.92). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

