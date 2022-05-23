Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Shares of BROS stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,699,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $487,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,243,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,528,280.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Gillett purchased 4,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at $124,220.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,222,250 shares of company stock worth $267,655,469 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after acquiring an additional 691,872 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 33.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $33,357,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,180,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

