Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Lowered to $155.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXP. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.42.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.15. 5,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.03. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,913,000 after acquiring an additional 79,112 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.