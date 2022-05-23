Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 104.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.7%.

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,931. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $510.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 46,964 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $846,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

