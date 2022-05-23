Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE EIC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.75. 17,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,147. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $19.53.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

About Eagle Point Income (Get Rating)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.