eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.19. 6,122,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,161,763. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.52. eBay has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

