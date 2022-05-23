EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SATS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
SATS opened at $21.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.65. EchoStar has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15.
In other EchoStar news, Director R Stanton Dodge acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $495,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.
