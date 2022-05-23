Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.55.

ECVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $394,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCMP Capital GP LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,830,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,543,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter valued at $41,807,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,839,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,709,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECVT opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 0.87. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Ecovyst’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

