Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.55.

EDNMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Edenred from €52.00 ($54.17) to €54.20 ($56.46) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($58.33) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edenred from €51.00 ($53.13) to €52.00 ($54.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Edenred alerts:

EDNMY opened at $23.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60. Edenred has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.