Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on May 23rd, 2022

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMYGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.55.

EDNMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Edenred from €52.00 ($54.17) to €54.20 ($56.46) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($58.33) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edenred from €51.00 ($53.13) to €52.00 ($54.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

EDNMY opened at $23.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60. Edenred has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

About Edenred (Get Rating)

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.