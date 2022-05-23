Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.

EIX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE EIX traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.99. 8,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average of $66.01. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.