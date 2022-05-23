eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.02-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.10 million-$23.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.79 million.
Shares of eGain stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.36. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,070. eGain has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.84 million, a P/E ratio of 310.33 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
eGain Company Profile (Get Rating)
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.
