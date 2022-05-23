eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.02-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.10 million-$23.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.79 million.

Shares of eGain stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.36. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,070. eGain has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.84 million, a P/E ratio of 310.33 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of eGain by 4.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 33,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in eGain by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in eGain by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 22,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eGain by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 353,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

