Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.60.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $24.27 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at $753,910.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

