Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.60.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $24.27 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $252,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

