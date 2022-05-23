Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $60.00 on Monday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day moving average of $101.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). The company had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $13,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Elastic by 272.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 93,671 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Elastic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

