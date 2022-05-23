Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:EFLVF opened at $0.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. Electrovaya has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.37.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

