Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 346.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELOX. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.23.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ELOX opened at $0.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $831,000. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 447,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 214.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 705,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 480,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 300,153 shares during the period. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.