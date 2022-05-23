eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Financial Survey

eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares eMagin and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eMagin -0.95% -23.26% -7.52% United Microelectronics 28.39% 25.47% 14.91%

This table compares eMagin and United Microelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eMagin $26.05 million 2.00 -$5.21 million ($0.08) -8.88 United Microelectronics $7.70 billion 2.76 $1.85 billion $0.96 8.91

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than eMagin. eMagin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

eMagin has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.3% of eMagin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of eMagin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for eMagin and United Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eMagin 0 0 0 0 N/A United Microelectronics 1 2 3 1 2.57

United Microelectronics has a consensus price target of $7.30, suggesting a potential downside of 14.62%. Given United Microelectronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Microelectronics is more favorable than eMagin.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats eMagin on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eMagin (Get Rating)

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; prism optics, a molded plastic prism lens that permits its AMOLED micro displays to provide realistic images that can be viewed for extended periods with reduced eye-fatigue; and driver boards. Its products are used in military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.

About United Microelectronics (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

