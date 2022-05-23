Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($1.12) Per Share

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 19th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.32). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.94 EPS.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $41.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,777. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after buying an additional 936,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

