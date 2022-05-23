Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.53.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CSFB increased their price target on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$57.17 on Monday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$45.88 and a 1 year high of C$59.09. The stock has a market cap of C$115.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$57.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 117.25%.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total transaction of C$430,826.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,775 shares in the company, valued at C$9,576,293.50. Also, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total transaction of C$71,510.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,232,055.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,133 shares of company stock worth $737,256.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

