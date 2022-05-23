Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$525.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.56 million.

NASDAQ:ENDP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.43. 434,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,829,632. The firm has a market cap of $101.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.07. Endo International has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $652.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.09 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 72.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Endo International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Endo International by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 94,595 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Endo International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Endo International by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 452,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Endo International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Endo International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 425,177 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

