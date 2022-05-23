Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.29.

NYSE:ENR opened at $31.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.99. Energizer has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.38 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 6.06%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 107.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

