Enerplus Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Enerplus in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC upped their target price on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Shares of ERF opened at $12.66 on Monday. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $513.15 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $48,945,000. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,650,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at about $23,004,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,379 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 74.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,801 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

