Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.00 Million

Brokerages expect Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) to announce $27.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enjoy Technology’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enjoy Technology will report full year sales of $113.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.60 million to $115.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $274.10 million, with estimates ranging from $168.10 million to $380.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enjoy Technology.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENJY. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Enjoy Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enjoy Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $6.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

ENJY stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.19. Enjoy Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

